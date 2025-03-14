2 sought in deadly deputy-involved shooting south of Payson

The Brief One person was killed in a deputy-involved shooting on March 13 in Rye, south of Payson. Two other men allegedly involved in the incident are being sought. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Gila County Sheriff's Office at 928-425-4449.



One person is dead and authorities are looking for two others in connection to a deputy-involved shooting south of Payson.

What we know:

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a motorcycle business in Rye for reports of a theft.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a pickup truck pulling a trailer with a UTV loaded and towing additional UTV's.

"As Deputies attempted to make contact, the driver of the pickup truck failed to comply with commands," the sheriff's office said. "One Deputy fired his weapon, and the driver of the truck was struck."

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says at least two other men who were involved in the incident fled the scene when deputies arrived.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

The driver of the truck was not identified. The whereabouts of the two men allegedly involved in the incident are unknown.

What you can do:

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-425-4449.

Map of where the shooting happened

