Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford

2 taken to the hospital after crash involving pedestrians in North Phoenix: FD

By
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials said a man and a child were taken to the hospital following a crash involving pedestrians in Phoenix

According to Cpt. Todd Keller, crews were sent to the area of Cactus Road and Paradise Village Parkway for reports of a vehicle accident. When crews arrived, they found a car that had struck multiple pedestrians.

The man, according to Cpt. Keller, is in stable condition, while the child is in critical condition.

"The scene has been turned over to [Phoenix Police] for an investigation," read a portion of Cpt. Keller's statement.

Map showing the scene of the incident