2 taken to the hospital after crash involving pedestrians in North Phoenix: FD

Phoenix Fire officials said a man and a child were taken to the hospital following a crash involving pedestrians in Phoenix

According to Cpt. Todd Keller, crews were sent to the area of Cactus Road and Paradise Village Parkway for reports of a vehicle accident. When crews arrived, they found a car that had struck multiple pedestrians.

The man, according to Cpt. Keller, is in stable condition, while the child is in critical condition.

"The scene has been turned over to [Phoenix Police] for an investigation," read a portion of Cpt. Keller's statement.

Map showing the scene of the incident