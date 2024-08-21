2 teens in custody after shooting in Goodyear neighborhood

Two teenagers are in custody following an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in a Goodyear neighborhood, police said.

Police say officers located a stolen vehicle at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 and tried to pull it over. The driver drove into a neighborhood near Sarival Avenue and Van Buren Street and stopped in a cul-de-sac.

The officers surrounded the vehicle and the 13-year-old passenger got out and was taken into custody.

"Once the passenger was taken into custody, the 15-year-old male driver drove the car in the direction of where the officers were standing," police said. "A Goodyear officer feared for his safety and fired at the vehicle."

A short pursuit ensued before the teenage driver ran from the vehicle. He was later found and taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Glendale Police is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened