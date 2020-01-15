2 winning Powerball tickets worth $50k sold in Arizona

article

Arizona State Lottery officials say there were two lucky winners from the Arizona Powerball drawing on January 11.

Officials say both winners matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number, making each cash prize $50,000.

One ticket was sold at QuickTrip near Power Road and University Drive in Mesa, and the other was sold at Peak View Store on N. Ft. Valley Road in Flagstaff.

Check your tickets! The winning numbers included 3, 21, 23, 31, 59, with Powerball number 3.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, January 15 with a jackpot estimated at $269 million.