2 women found shot, killed inside Phoenix apartment

The Brief Two women were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on June 26 near 24th Street and McDowell Road. The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Tiwayla Spencer and 36-year-old Marquisha Williams.



Police have identified two women who were found dead earlier this week inside a Phoenix apartment.

What we know:

Phoenix Police say an employee at an apartment complex near 24th Street and McDowell Road called 911 at around 9 a.m. on June 26, asking officers to check on occupants who hadn't been seen or heard from in several days.

Once at the scene, the employee opened the apartment where two women were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Dig deeper:

On Saturday, police identified the victims as 38-year-old Tiwayla Spencer and 36-year-old Marquisha Williams.

What we don't know:

The relationship of the victims is unknown. Police did not released information on any possible suspects.

What's next:

Police say they are working with the medical examiner to determine what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the victims were found