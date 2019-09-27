20-month-old toddler in critical condition after falling into Goodyear pool

Firefighters say a 20-month-old toddler has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after falling into a pool in Goodyear.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Wayne with the Goodyear Fire Department, the toddler fell into a pool and was pulled out of the pool at a home near Indian School and Perryville Roads Friday morning.

Firefighters say the girl was not breathing when she was pulled out and CPR was performed before she was taken to the hospital.