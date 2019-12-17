20-year-old Houston man with Asperger's syndrome missing since December 12

article

20-year-old Marc Martir has been missing since December 12.

He was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus in downtown Houston.

Marc has Asperger’s Syndrome, which is a form of autism. Other than a gray University of Houston baseball cap and dark “Costa” brand sunglasses, it is unknown what color, style, or other clothing that Marc was wearing. Marc was carrying a black Swiss brand backpack and a large, dark blue “Skybag” brand duffle bag on wheels.

If you have seen Marc Martir since his reported disappearance, know of his current whereabouts, or have any information whatsoever concerning Marc’s disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.