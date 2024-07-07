Expand / Collapse search
200 missing kids found in nationwide operation; boy dies from Phoenix hike: this week's top stories

By
Updated  July 7, 2024 4:04pm MST
Missing woman found dead; 200 kids found | Crime Files

From hundreds of kids being found in a nationwide operation, to a boy dying after passing out while on a Phoenix hike, here are this week's top stories.

1. 200 missing kids found in national operation, and some are from Arizona

A six-week national operation found 200 missing children across the U.S., including children from Arizona. Here's the latest.

2. Boy who died following hiking rescue on South Mountain identified by police

Police say the child, identified as 10-year-old Cortinez Logan, moved to Phoenix from Missouri with his family recently.

3. 'Highly irresponsible and offensive': Arizona Police Association, MCAO respond to DOJ report on Phoenix Police

In the 126-page report, the DOJ said Phoenix PD discriminates against Black, Hispanic and Native American people, unlawfully detains homeless people and uses excessive force, including unjustified deadly force.

4. Arizona State Fair announces this year's concert series

A number of musical acts from the 1990s and 2000's will perform at the Arizona State Fair this fall, according to organizers.

5. Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations

Looking for places to see the fireworks in the Valley or elsewhere in Arizona to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations.

6. Man accused of Valley-wide theft spree | Crime Files

Investigators say the suspect in a series of five thefts involving four Target stores across the Phoenix area has "no permanent ties to Arizona or the USA."

7. Driverless Waymo gets pulled over by police and it's captured on body cam

This is something you probably didn't consider: self-driving Waymo cars can get pulled over by police. In fact, it happened last month in Phoenix and it was caught on body camera.

8. Walmart going digital with shelf price tags

A big change is coming to thousands of Walmart stores across the U.S. within the next two years.

9. ‘Glaring Problems’: Why Arizona State Rep. candidate Steve Slaton is accused of stolen valor

A Republican who owns a Trump-themed store in Show Low is running for office and facing allegations of "stolen valor." FOX 10 Investigates confronted him to get his side of the story as voters in northern Arizona want answers.

10. Bat swarm registered as rain on Phoenix weather radar; bigger swarms expected later this summer

Bats: they’re here, and there are so many of them, in fact, that it was picked up on weather radar, and experts say swarms like the ones seen on radar this past weekend could get even bigger.