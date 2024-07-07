200 missing kids found in nationwide operation; boy dies from Phoenix hike: this week's top stories

From hundreds of kids being found in a nationwide operation, to a boy dying after passing out while on a Phoenix hike, here are this week's top stories.

1. 200 missing kids found in national operation, and some are from Arizona

Featured article

2. Boy who died following hiking rescue on South Mountain identified by police

Featured article

3. 'Highly irresponsible and offensive': Arizona Police Association, MCAO respond to DOJ report on Phoenix Police

Featured article

4. Arizona State Fair announces this year's concert series

Featured article

5. Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations

Featured article

6. Man accused of Valley-wide theft spree | Crime Files

Featured article

7. Driverless Waymo gets pulled over by police and it's captured on body cam

Featured article

8. Walmart going digital with shelf price tags

Featured article

9. ‘Glaring Problems’: Why Arizona State Rep. candidate Steve Slaton is accused of stolen valor

Featured article

10. Bat swarm registered as rain on Phoenix weather radar; bigger swarms expected later this summer