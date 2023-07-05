Expand / Collapse search
25-year-old SF woman found dead after slipping, falling at Lake Tahoe waterfall

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Updated July 6, 2023 12:29PM
California
KTVU FOX 2
11-EAGLE-FALLS-DEATH-1_KTVUf746_146_mxf_00.00.12.16.jpg article

25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim of San Francisco. Photo: Nick Martinez

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - A San Francisco woman died after falling over Eagle Falls in South Lake Tahoe on the Fourth of July, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff identified her as 25-year-old Ishrat Binta Azim.

Her death was first reported by SouthTahoeNow.com

Azim and her friend crossed the highway about 2:45 p.m. after parking outside the Eagle Falls parking lot, and they went over the guard rail to view the top of Eagle Falls, according to Sheriff Capt. Michael Lensing.

Lensing reported that Azim attempted to dip her toes in the falls' upper pool. 

She held her friend's hand, but then she slipped and went over the falls.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team later found the woman dead in a pool of water near the Vikingsholm walking path. 

A group of people in the area filmed the tragedy while capturing nearby scenery. Some earlier reports incorrectly stated that friends were photographing Azim before the fall, but the groups did not know each other.

