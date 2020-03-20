292 coronavirus cases in LA County after 61 new cases reported Friday

Public health officials on Friday announced 61 new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total up to 292.

There have been 101 new confirmed cases in the last 48 hours, according to Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Ferrer said that the median age for all cases in the county is 47, adding that 130 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county are between the ages of 18 and 65.

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE.

"The risk is spread across everybody who lives here in LA County," Ferrer said. "Younger people, while they may have a better outcome if they’re healthy, are in fact one of the largest groups of people we have tested who are positive for COVID-19.”

Out of the county's confirmed cases, 48 of them have required hospital hospitalization at some point. Three of the new cases announced Friday are currently hospitalized, Ferrer said.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ferrer added that as of March 18, 2,400 people in the county were tested for COVID-19 and only 10% were confirmed positive cases.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Ferrer said that the increased number of cases will continue to rise because healthcare workers now have the ability to test more individuals for COVID-19.

In addition to the increased coronavirus cases, LA County officials announced a new temporary housing facility for those who need to self-isolate amid the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Pomona Sheraton Fairplex Hotel to be used as temporary housing for COVID-19 patients

On Thursday, Ferrer announced the second coronavirus death in LA County. The individual was relatively young, between the ages of 30 and 50 and had underlying health conditions.

RELATED: Second coronavirus death reported in LA County; confirmed cases up to 230

The first coronavirus death in the county was reported March 11. A woman over the age of 60 died in the county after contracting COVID-19, health officials said. The woman was visiting friends in LA County and also had underlying health conditions.

Los Angeles County officials Thursday issued a “Safer At Home'' order, calling on residents in the county to remain at home as much as possible in response to the coronavirus.

Later in the evening, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential movements to control the spread of the coronavirus that threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical system.

RELATED: Governor Newsom issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak

People may still leave their homes for walks and exercise and for essential needs such as food and medical care. Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Public Health has issued the following guidance during this time of increased spread:

• If you are mildly sick, stay home for at least seven days or until 72 hours after being fever free, whichever is longer. Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or your symptoms worsen. Individuals who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or pregnant should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

Locations of confirmed cases:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases -- 292 Total Cases

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) -- 278*

Long Beach -- 12

Pasadena -- 2



CITY / COMMUNITY**

Alhambra -- 3

Altadena -- 2

Arcadia -- 2

Baldwin Hills -- 1

Beverly Hills -- 5

Beverlywood -- 2

Boyle Heights -- 5

Brentwood -- 16

Burbank -- 1

Calabasas -- 1

Carson -- 3

Castaic -- 1

Century City -- 4

Century Palms/Cove -- 1

Covina -- 1

Crestview -- 1

Culver City -- 4

Diamond Bar -- 2

Downtown -- 1

Eagle Rock -- 1

East Los Angeles -- 1

Echo Park -- 1

El Segundo -- 1

Encino -- 8

Gardena -- 1

Glendale -- 4

Granada Hills -- 4

Hancock Park -- 2

Hawthorne -- 2

Hollywood -- 7

Hollywood Hills-- 2

Inglewood -- 2

Koreatown -- 1

La Mirada -- 3

Lake Balboa-- 1

Lakewood -- 1

Lancaster -- 3

Lawndale -- 1

Lomita -- 5

Lynwood -- 1

Manhattan Beach -- 6

Mar Vista -- 3

Melrose -- 11

Miracle Mile --1

Monterey Park -- 2

North Hollywood -- 5

Northridge -- 1

Pacific Palisades -- 6

Palms -- 1

Park La Brea -- 4

Playa Vista -- 1

Redondo Beach -- 1

Reseda -- 2

San Dimas -- 1

San Fernando --1

San Pedro -- 1

Santa Clarita -- 4

Santa Monica -- 4

Santa Monica Mountains -- 2

Sherman Oaks -- 6

South El Monte -- 1

South Pasadena -- 2

South Whittier -- 1

Stevenson Ranch -- 1

Studio City -- 3

Sylmar -- 1

Tarzana -- 6

Torrance -- 2

Tujunga --1

University Park --1

Valley Glen -- 3

Van Nuys -- 1

Venice -- 4

Vermont Knolls -- 1

Walnut -- 2

West Adams -- 1

West Hills -- 3

West Hollywood -- 15

West Los Angeles -- 3

West Vernon -- 1

Westchester -- 3

Westwood -- 5

Whittier -- 2

Winnetka -- 1

Woodland Hills -- 4

- Under Investigation --39

*These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. **Locations that were less <25000 have been added to the nearest city or community.