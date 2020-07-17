3 arrested in shooting death of father crossing street with daughter

Three men were arrested in connection with the shocking shooting death of a father crossing the street with his young daughter in the Bronx.

Davon Delks, 21, of the Bronx; Laquan Heyward, 25 of Staten Island; and Devon Vines of the Bronx face murder charges for the death of Anthony Robinson, 28, said police. All three suspects were reportedly gang members. They were taken into custody Thursday morning.

Video of the deadly shooting was captured on surveillance cameras.

In the clip, Robinson is seen was walking across Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street on July 5 while holding his six-year-old girl's hand. A car approaches and a passenger points a gun out the window and shoots Robinson in the chest. He later died.

The girl ran away as the vehicle sped off. She was not injured. Police are investigating whether the shooting was retaliation for another shooting the previous night.

