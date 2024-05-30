3 detained in west Phoenix shooting; alleged 'thong thief' arrested l Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Multiple suspects have been detained after a shooting in west Phoenix left two people hurt, a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Valley Victoria's Secret stores has been arrested, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 30.
1. Three people detained in west Phoenix shooting
Three people have been detained after a shooting at a home near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road left two people hurt.
2. Alleged ‘thong thief’ stole $14K worth of underwear: PD
Police say they have arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret stores in Valley malls.
3. Deadly south Phoenix shooting
A woman is dead following a shooting at a home near 16th Street and Roeser Road.
4. Driver killed in US 93 crash
US 93 is shut down in both directions northwest of Phoenix due to a deadly crash involving four vehicles.
5. Scottsdale cold case solved
A 30-year-old Scottsdale cold case that was featured on "Unsolved Mysteries" is officially closed.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 5/30/24
Sunny and clear skies in the Valley with a high near 104°F.