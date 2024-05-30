Expand / Collapse search

3 detained in west Phoenix shooting; alleged 'thong thief' arrested l Morning News Brief

May 30, 2024
PHOENIX - Multiple suspects have been detained after a shooting in west Phoenix left two people hurt, a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Valley Victoria's Secret stores has been arrested, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of May 30.

1. Three people detained in west Phoenix shooting

3 suspects detained after two people found shot inside west Phoenix home

Three people have been detained after a shooting at a home near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road left two people hurt.

2. Alleged ‘thong thief’ stole $14K worth of underwear: PD

'Thong thief' accused of stealing $14K worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret stores

Police say they have arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of underwear from Victoria's Secret stores in Valley malls.

3. Deadly south Phoenix shooting

South Phoenix shooting leaves woman dead

A woman is dead following a shooting at a home near 16th Street and Roeser Road.

4. Driver killed in US 93 crash

Deadly, multi-vehicle crash closes US 93 northwest of Phoenix

US 93 is shut down in both directions northwest of Phoenix due to a deadly crash involving four vehicles.

5. Scottsdale cold case solved

Woman living under alias in Canada named as Scottsdale cold case suspect

A 30-year-old Scottsdale cold case that was featured on "Unsolved Mysteries" is officially closed.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/30/24

Sunny and clear skies in the Valley with a high near 104°F.