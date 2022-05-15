3 of Chandler woman's 11 stolen dogs still missing: 'A huge part of my life that's been ripped away'

A Chandler woman was devastated after someone broke into her home and stole her 11 dogs back in March.

Now, eight of Jeanine Nesvik's dogs have been returned, but that joy is mixed with heartache because three of them are still missing.

"It's a weird feeling…being so happy to have some of them back and then anxious not knowing where the rest of them are, and angry that it happened," Nesvik said.

Jeanine works with the Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue in Mesa, and many of the dogs were fosters from that rescue.

Two missing puppies were fosters. The other dog that remains unaccounted for is her personal, trained therapy dog, Leah.

"She's just been a huge part of my life that's been ripped away," Nesvik said. "Not every dog is built for everything, but she was."

Jeanine says the dogs that were returned have medical conditions that require daily medication, and all of them were returned in rough shape. One of them needed to be taken to an emergency room.

She believes he was trying to get out of a cage.

"To steal the dogs, not care for them and dump them," she said. "It doesn't make any sense."

Jeanine says they've been scouring Craigslist, looking to see if anyone is selling her dogs. A $20,000 reward is being offered for the return of the dogs, and a $1,000 reward to anyone who can guarantee they're at least still alive.

"If somebody sees them for sale or bought them to come forward, please let us know," she said.

Call 302-897-0972 with any information you might have.