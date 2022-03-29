$10K reward offered for the return of Chandler woman's 11 stolen dogs

A $10,000 reward is being offered after 11 dogs were stolen from a Chandler home.

It happened on the afternoon of March 23 while the owner was at work, and of course, she's devastated.

From videos, you can see the love Jeanine Nesvik has for her dogs. "I don't have enemies. I don't know who would do this," she said.

Nesvik, who lives near Alma School and Warner roads, says someone jumped her backyard fence from the alley and broke into her home.

"Somebody physically came into my home and took dogs. They took it upon themselves to decide what they were going to take from me, and no way about it, it's not right," Nesvik said.

She has personal dogs, but also fosters several dogs who have medical conditions. Eleven in all were taken – four personal and seven fosters.

"Some of them my dogs, some of them medical dogs, fosters that are waiting to be cleared for adoption that are on medication that aren't now getting their medication," she said, "A lot of dogs taken. I need to know that they're OK. I need somebody that knows something."

Anyone with information is asked to call Chandler Police at 480-782-4130.

