Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 4:04 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Dog Rescue: Crews pull canine out of LA River

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:10PM
Los Angeles
FOX 11

Dog Rescue: Crews complete dramatic mission in LA River

The dramatic rescue mission had a happy ending as the dog, the dog's owner and a man who jumped in the LA River to try to save the dog were all safely pulled from the water.

LOS ANGELES - Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department have safely pulled a dog out of the Los Angles River in a dramatic rescue mission.

Earlier Monday afternoon, crews made multiple efforts to get the dog back to safety, with the first rescue call being made around 2:15 p.m. The dog's owner has since been rescued.

Prior to pulling the dog out of the water, crews were urging people to stay away and do not attempt to save the dog. This comes after a bystander had to be rescued himself after jumping into the water to try and save the canine.

LAFD discusses dramatic dog rescue in LA River

Firefighters discussed the dramatic dog rescue in the LA River.

Crews safely pull dog out of LA River after rescue mission lasted nearly 2 hours

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department safely pulled a dog out of the Los Angles River in a dramatic rescue mission.

9b111225-GENERIC-WEB-MAIN-62.jpg

A dog is at the center of a desperate rescue mission after they were swept away in the waters of LA River. (FOX 11)

"#LAFD is STRONGLY asking ALL bystanders to stay OUT of the #lariver as we continue our efforts both from the ground and the air to rescue the dog. By going in the water you are created another human rescue which puts all at risk...including yourself. Please. Stay. Out," the fire department tweeted.

According to LAFD, a rope system was used earlier to lower a firefighter over the edge, where the dog's owner was able to get hold of a rescue ring. However, authorities said the woman abandoned the life ring so she could hang on to her dog. 

A rescuer was then lowered from the helicopter and was able to secure the woman; however, the dog fought the rescuer and broke loose. 

Crews work to rescue dog trapped in the LA River

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were attempting to rescue a dog that was swept away in the Los Angeles River Monday.

Dog trapped in LA river rejects crew's rescue

A dog that was trapped in a river in Los Angeles adamantly turns out a rescue crew's offer to help.

That's when a bystander jumped into the river and got ahold of the dog for around 15 minutes. However, the dog slipped away continued to travel down with the current.

Dog slips away from man who jumped into LA River to save animal

A man who jumped into the the Los Angeles River lost hold of the dog he tried to rescue in the water.

Officials have not identified the good Samaritan who initially tried to rescue the dog before needing to get rescued himself.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.