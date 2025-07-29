3 suspects arrested in Scottsdale double homicide

The Brief Three people were arrested in connection to a double homicide in Scottsdale on June 30. The arrests were made on July 29, almost a month later. Two of the suspects are juveniles, while 18-year-old Lebron Rogers is the third suspect.



Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested in connection to a homicide that left two people dead in Scottsdale on June 30.

What we know:

"Ramon Moraga and Nadia Mysliwiec were shot while seated in a parked vehicle around 9:45 p.m. in the area of 115th St and E Sahuaro Drive," Scottsdale Police said in a July 29 news release.

Two unidentified juveniles and 18-year-old Lebron Rogers were arrested on July 29 after several search warrants were served by Scottsdale Police detectives and other law enforcement agencies in the Valley.

"A total of three arrests were made in relation to the homicide, and two missing juveniles were located during the search warrants as well. Rogers was arrested at a Phoenix residence by the Scottsdale Special Assignments Unit. During the search warrant, evidence was recovered linking suspects to the homicides," Scottsdale Police said. "Two juveniles involved in the homicide were arrested at a residence in Glendale, and a search warrant was served at that residence."

Rogers was booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. The juveniles are also accused of the same charges and are in custody.

Map of where the homicide happened

What we don't know:

The juveniles' names were not released.

As for the two missing juveniles Scottsdale PD said were found, there are no details about their disappearances.