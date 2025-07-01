Expand / Collapse search
2 shot in Scottsdale, active investigation underway: PD

By and
Published  July 1, 2025 6:26am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Double shooting investigation in Scottsdale

An investigation is underway near Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea Boulevard after police say two people were shot late Monday night. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

The Brief

    • Two people were shot on June 30 near 115th Street and Sahuaro Drive.
    • The victims' conditions are unknown.
    • Police advise the public to avoid the area due to their investigation.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police say two people were shot late Monday night in Scottsdale.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on June 30 near 115th Street and Sahuaro Drive.

"Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists are responding to the scene now. This is an active investigation. Please avoid the area," police said.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are unknown. Police did not release any information on possible suspects.

Map of where the shooting happened

