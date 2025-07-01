2 shot in Scottsdale, active investigation underway: PD

The Brief Two people were shot on June 30 near 115th Street and Sahuaro Drive. The victims' conditions are unknown. Police advise the public to avoid the area due to their investigation.



Police say two people were shot late Monday night in Scottsdale.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on June 30 near 115th Street and Sahuaro Drive.

"Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists are responding to the scene now. This is an active investigation. Please avoid the area," police said.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are unknown. Police did not release any information on possible suspects.

Map of where the shooting happened