3 suspects detained after two people found shot inside west Phoenix home

Three people have been detained after a shooting at a west Phoenix home left two people hurt.

The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. on May 29 near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found multiple shell casings in front of the home. Two people inside the home had gunshot wounds. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle that had crashed into a nearby power pole was also found, knocking out power in the area.

"Officers searched the area for the suspects and detained three individuals believed to be involved," Phoenix Police said.

The suspects were not identified.

Map of where the shooting happened