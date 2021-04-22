Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
3
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

3-year-old boy dies after falling out of moving vehicle in South Florida

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

(Courtesy: WSVN)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy has died after police said the child managed to release himself from his car seat and fell out of a moving SUV in South Florida.

According to WSVN, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the toddler from the scene as a pediatric trauma alert and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis sued over Florida's new 'anti-riot' law

The little boy remained in the hospital overnight but succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No other information was immediately available.

toddler-suv-wsvn.jpg

(Courtesy: WSVN)