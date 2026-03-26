Nancy Guthrie latest: Savannah Guthrie provides new details on case l Morning News Brief

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Savannah Guthrie and mom Nancy on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
From Savannah Guthrie providing new details on the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother to a licensed Arizona gun dealer accused of providing weapons to Mexican cartels, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 26.
1. "Something is very wrong here"
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In her first sit-down interview since her mother vanished from her home nearly two months ago, "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie recalled the "chaos and disbelief" surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance after her sister called saying that their mother was missing.
2. Day 54 of Nancy Guthrie search
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Thursday marks Day 54 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the seventh week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
3. AZ gun dealer indicted
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A Southeastern Arizona man has been indicted for allegedly trying to provide weapons to two Mexican cartels that have been designated by the U.S. government as foreign terrorist organizations.
4. City council passes 'Community Transparency Initiative'
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In an 8-1 vote, the Phoenix City Council on March 25 approved the Community Transparency Initiative (CTI), which puts new restrictions on ICE and other law enforcement agencies using city property.
5. New COVID-19 variant spreading
The CDC is tracking BA.3.2, which has now been detected in at least 25 states and 23 countries. Health officials say the new strain carries multiple mutations that may help it partially evade immunity from vaccines or prior infection.
A look at today's weather
Thursday will be warm in the Valley, but we're nearing the end of a stretch of historic heat!
Click here for full forecast