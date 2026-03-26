Nancy Guthrie latest: Savannah Guthrie provides new details on case l Morning News Brief

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From Savannah Guthrie providing new details on the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother to a licensed Arizona gun dealer accused of providing weapons to Mexican cartels, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 26.

1. "Something is very wrong here"

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2. Day 54 of Nancy Guthrie search

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3. AZ gun dealer indicted

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4. City council passes 'Community Transparency Initiative'

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5. New COVID-19 variant spreading

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