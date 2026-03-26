Arizona weather forecast: Historic March heatwave continues on Thursday in Phoenix

The Brief Triple-digit temperatures are forecast again for Thursday and Friday in Phoenix, continuing a historic heatwave for the month of March. Relief is finally in sight beginning this weekend, as a pattern change is projected to bring cooler temperatures and the first significant rain chances to the state in weeks.



We're nearing the end of our historic stretch of heat – finally!

The ridge of high pressure impacting our state continues to shift eastward through the weekend. As this happens, our temperatures will finally drop out of triple digits. Plus, the position of the high over Texas will set up perfectly for moisture to wrap around the dome and guide it up into Arizona. The moisture push will help bring a few spotty clouds to our state by Friday afternoon, with more widespread cloud coverage by this weekend.

Thursday and Friday:

The forecast high climbs back to around 100 degrees in Phoenix today. On Friday, the forecast high hits 101 degrees. Both days will remain dry and sunny to mostly sunny.

Rain in the Valley?

This Weekend:

The forecast high drops back to the upper 90s on Saturday and mid-upper 90s on Sunday. It will be breezy both days with gusts around 20-25 mph in Phoenix and 25-35 mph in Flagstaff. The sky conditions shift from partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend, too.

By Sunday, there will be a low chance for a few passing showers or a thunderstorm over southern, eastern, and northern Arizona. While locations at higher elevations will have the best chance at showers, even the Valley and surrounding lower deserts may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm Sunday into early Monday. The chance sits at 10% in Phoenix and 20-30% around Flagstaff.

Next Week:

A trough of more mild air will drop across the West Coast and move inland. Through next week, this will offer some moderation to our afternoon highs, with temperatures capping in the 80s beginning Wednesday and lasting into the following weekend. It may also bring additional chances of rain by mid-next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)