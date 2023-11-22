3-year-old boy pulled from Phoenix pool, in extremely critical condition

Firefighters say a toddler has been taken to a hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool in Phoenix.

Phoenix Fire says crews responded to the home on Nov. 22 near 56th Street and Bell Road and found that the boy had been pulled from the pool and a family member performed CPR.

"Family states the child was under water for a few minutes," said Capt. Todd Keller.

The boy is in extremely critical condition.

No further details were released.

