3rd pediatric flu death of season in Arizona confirmed by state health department

A third child has died from the flu this season in Arizona.

According to a report from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the child tested positive for the A strain of the flu prior to their death.

Over the last week, there have been more than 970 new cases of the flu diagnosed, which is about 300 fewer cases from the previous week.

The first pediatric flu death of the 2019-2020 season came in December.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older should get the flu vaccine. In addition to the vaccine, the CDC says to protect yourself and others from getting the flu by avoiding touching your mouth and nose, wash your hands regularly, cover your cough and stay home when you are sick.

For more information, please visit https://www.maricopa.gov/1873/Influenza-Flu.

