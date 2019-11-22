Agency: Arizona flu cases now triple level from last season

article

State health officials say flu cases in Arizona have tripled in comparison with previous seasons at this time and that all 15 Arizona counties have reported flu cases.

The Department of Health Services also said Friday that more than half of the reported cases this season involve infants, children and adolescents.

The department reported 950 laboratory-confirmed flu cases so far this flu season, compared with 290 cases for the same period of 218.

The department said taking measures such as getting a flu shot, washing hands, covering coughs and staying home when sick can help prevent the spread of the flu and other illnesses.

“The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones is to get your flu vaccine now if you haven’t already,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause mild to severe illness and can lead to hospitalization or even death. With the holidays right around the corner and people attending gatherings with friends and family, getting a flu shot today can help stop the spread of the disease.”

