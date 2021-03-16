4 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix shooting; no suspects outstanding, police say

Three men and a woman were killed in a shooting in Phoenix on the night of Tuesday, March 16, police said, adding that a fifth victim is expected to be OK.

The incident happened in a home near 65th Avenue and Camelback Road. There, crews found five people who had been shot.

A man and woman died at the scene and two men died at the hospital. Another shooting victim is going to be OK, police say.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident and says all the victims are believed to be related.

Police also say anyone believed to be involved has been detained.

"There are no suspects outstanding," Sgt. Ann Justus said in a statement on Wednesday.

Advertisement

It's not known if there was more than one shooter.

Detectives remain at the scene and are processing evidence.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.