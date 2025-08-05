4 people killed in plane crash on Navajo Nation

The Brief While on the way to pick up a patient from a hospital, a small dual-propeller plane crashed on the Navajo Nation. The Aug. 5 crash killed four people on board, and next-of-kin notifications were made by the New Mexico aircraft company.



A medical transport plane crashed on the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona, killing four people on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The small dual-propellor plane crashed near Chinle Municipal Airport on Aug. 5 at around 12:40 p.m.

"Four people, all non-local, were on board and confirmed deceased," Navajo Police said. "The small aircraft was enroute to pick up a patient from a nearby hospital, when the crash occurred"

Next-of-kin notifications were made by the aircraft company, CSI Aviation, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

What's next:

Federal aviation investigators will look into what caused this crash.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic loss to the families of those onboard and to the medical air and first responder community," Navajo Police said. "We extend our deepest condolences to their family and loved ones during this time."

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren released a statement on the crash.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the tragic plane crash near the Chinle Airport, which claimed the lives of four medical personnel who were non-local. These were people who dedicated their lives to saving others, and their loss is felt deeply across the Navajo Nation. The four were enroute to pick up a patient when the plane crashed around 12:40 p.m. this afternoon. We honor their service, their sacrifice, and the love they showed our communities through their work. On behalf of the Navajo Nation, I extend my deepest condolences to their families, colleagues, and all who are grieving. Our prayers are with the families of those on the plane as investigations continue. May the Creator bring comfort and strength in the days ahead," President Nygren said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Navajo Police Department

Map of the area where the crash happened