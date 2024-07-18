42 arrested in Scottsdale human trafficking operation

A human trafficking operation in Scottsdale led to the arrest of dozens of suspects, police said.

Scottsdale Police say they conducted an operation on July 12-13 "to arrest sex buyers, child predators, and individuals involved with the sex trade and trafficking."

"The operation was decoy-based with no children directly involved," police said.

Of the 42 arrests, police say there were 11 felonies and 31 misdemeanor charges, including child sex trafficking, pandering, prostitution and drug possession.

Police in Avondale, Goodyear and Surprise also participated in the operation.