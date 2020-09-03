Expand / Collapse search
5-year-old cancer survivor pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with sweet salute

By Hyeji Suh
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team

5-year-old cancer survivor pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The young boy was seen doing the “Wakanda forever” salute from the Black Panther movie as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

CAMDEN, N.J. - A 5-year-old cancer survivor from Camden, New Jersey touched hearts with a moving salute to the late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman.

Torey Williams tweeted a video on Aug. 31 of her son Alex, who has been in remission for four years, doing the “Wakanda forever” salute from the hit “Black Panther” movie starring Boseman.

“We’ll miss you Black Panther,” Alex says in the clip before adding that Boseman’s chara is one of his “greatest heroes.”

Boseman died on Aug. 28 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He portrayed Black icons like Jackie Robinson in the film “42” and Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall,” and was the regal Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.