Inmates find 'humanity' and purpose training shelter dogs

The Brief Paws of Redemption is a new rehabilitation program where inmates at the ASPC-Lewis facility train shelter dogs to prepare them for adoption. The 12-week program teaches dogs basic commands and provides inmates with responsibility and emotional skills, reducing recidivism rates. The dogs, sourced through One Love Arizona, are available for adoption after graduating, helping reduce overcrowding in local shelters.



Paws of Redemption is a rehabilitation program where inmates train rescue dogs. The goal is to get the dogs ready for adoption, but the program equally benefits the inmates— pairing at-risk shelter dogs with inmates, changing lives on both ends of the leash.

The backstory:

The Paws of Redemption program introduced Chuck to Fletcher.

"He’s brought humanity to my world and pretty much the yard. He’s given me a reason to wake up in the morning," said Chuck Morel, a Paws of Redemption participant. "Look at him. He’s just too cool. Wherever he goes he owns it."

The program introduced Derrik to Paxton.

"He’s a quick study. He’s a big love bug. He loves everybody," Derrik said.

Chuck and Derrik are two examples of participants from the 12-week program where selected inmates get shelter dogs adoption-ready.

"We look after them, take care of their needs, and in return – they love us," Chuck said.

Dig deeper:

But it’s more than just a furry friend; there’s training involved too, working on basic commands like sit, stay, and shake. "Good boy!"

"I’ve gotten to be responsible for something other than myself," said participant Derrik Hanstedt. "And it’s a lot of work, but it’s super fulfilling and purposeful.

This is the second round of dogs brought here to the ASPC-Lewis facility in Buckeye through One Love Arizona. Once they graduate from the program, the dogs are up for adoption.

"It not only helps find homes for dogs, but inmates have gained some skills such as emotional intelligence. Being able to look at the small things and really get a sense of what’s important when it comes to unconditional love," said Justin Davis, the Arizona Department of Corrections Associate Deputy Warden.

"Witnessing the dogs’ transformation and the incarcerated individuals – the teammates – it’s just been remarkable," Dana Klose, Director of Operations for One Love Arizona said.

Why you should care:

It starts by helping Arizona shelters.

"There are simply too many dogs in the shelters and not enough homes, so this program is helping to solve that," said Lindsey Blazevich, One Love Arizona Founder.

But the program ultimately transforms the lives of both the dogs and the inmates.

"Bringing the dogs here it brought like a light into this place that didn’t have it," Derrik said.

What you can do:

