$50,000 in jewelry stolen from downtown Gilbert antique store

The Brief An antique shop owner in Gilbert is asking for public help after a thief stole tens of thousands of dollars in gold jewelry. Police released a photo of the suspect who smashed the glass front door on Oct. 12 wearing a medical mask, beanie, hoodie, and camouflage pants. If anyone has information about this burglary, contact Gilbert Police.



An antique shop owner in Gilbert is asking for the public's help after she says a thief walked off with tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry. Police and the store owner are hoping surveillance footage will help identify the suspect.

What we know:

The front door of Flashback Antiques is now boarded up. The owner says someone smashed the glass door and, within minutes, left with $50,000 to $60,000 worth of jewelry.

"What's happened has devastated me," said Sherry Spitz.

Spitz owns Flashback Antiques in downtown Gilbert, a business now picking up the pieces after a devastating break-in.

"Someone with a glass break tool broke my front door, came in, and in two minutes, took over 50 thousand dollars in gold jewelry," Spitz said.

Gilbert Police released a photo of the suspect they say broke in shortly before midnight on Oct. 12. The person was seen wearing a medical mask, a dark hoodie, a beanie, and camouflage pants.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity is not known.

What She's Saying:

For Spitz, the sudden loss leaves an overwhelming emotional toll.

"Even today, I just feel like throwing the towel in," Spitz said. "Like, why do I work so hard? I really don't need at my age to do this. Is it worth it? To work so hard and then to have some thief come in and take that all away from me."

Spitz opened the shop back in 2012. What was stolen was not just inventory, but deeply personal stories.

"I also had a couple rings I was selling for a friend. They were her husband and her wedding bands. Her husband died of cancer, and now she's suffering with cancer, and she just wanted me to take care of the jewelry," Spitz said. "But those were stolen."

What you can do:

As police continue their investigation, Spitz is left waiting, hoping for answers and accountability.

"I hope they can catch them," Spitz said. "I hope they get the items back. I mean that's the best outcome. I hope they get justice. I hope they catch the person so they can't do this to somebody else."

Gilbert police are asking anyone with information about this burglary to call them immediately.