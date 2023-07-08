Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

6 killed after Cessna plane crashes in Riverside County's French Valley

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 9:24AM
California
FOX 11

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Riverside County after a plane carrying 6 people crashed near the French Valley Airport Saturday. There were no survivors. 

Authorities responded to the area near Auld and Briggs roads around 4:16 a.m. on a report of a Cessna aircraft down in a field. The plane crashed in Murrieta, located between Los Angeles and San Diego.

The plane, which had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, was fully engulfed in flames and burned around an acre of brush in the area, officials said. 

All 6 people on board died at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said. Their identities have not been released at this time.

SUGGESTED: Plane crashes in Riverside County's French Valley

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

This is the second plane crash reported this week in the same area. 

On Tuesday, a plane with four people aboard also crashed near Murrieta. One person was killed. 