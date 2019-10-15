$6,000 reward offered for Alabama toddler kidnapped from party

The state of Alabama is offering a reward in the search for a 3-year-old girl who police say has been missing since she was abducted from a birthday party.

Gov. Kay Ivey's office announced a $6,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the disappearance of Kamille McKinney.

Authorities say the girl nicknamed "Cupcake" was kidnapped from a birthday party at the Tom Brown Village public housing community in Avondale, Alabama, just outside Birmingham around 8:30 p.m. Saturday by a stranger in a dark SUV. A statewide Amber Alert was issued and has since expanded to other surrounding states.

A vehicle was located and police say two people of interest are being questioned, but the child's whereabouts are unknown.

Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference Monday there was a multi-hour delay before an Amber Alert was issued. He says that's because there was a delay in when the kidnapping was reported to the police.

"A number of you have video, cell phone video and other information you might seen that may be helpful in locating this 3-year-old child," said Chief Smith.

"Walk her in the store. Ain't got to call no police. Ain't got to call no body. I will pay them, just to get my baby back," said Dominic McKinney, Kamille's father.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-0841.