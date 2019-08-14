65-year-old man suffers collapsed lung after singing 10 high-pitched songs during karaoke marathon

A 65-year-old man from eastern China suffered a collapsed lung after singing 10 high-pitched songs in a row during a karaoke marathon session, according to Chinese media reports.

The man, identified only by his last name Wang, is from Nanchang county in Jiangxi province. He told PearVideo that he began to feel chest pains after belting out the tunes consecutively, according to the South China Morning Post.

“I was very excited in the heat of the moment and after singing a few songs with very high notes, I found myself having breathing difficulties,” he said.

Wang said he sang the song many times before and was always able to reach the high notes, so he felt the pain was unusual. But this time, he was out of breath and felt pain in his left lung, the report said.

He ignored the discomfort at the time, but the pain worsened when he got home, the Post reported, citing Nanchang News.

The next day, Wang received hospital treatment and discovered that he suffered a collapsed lung.

“The patient suffered from a lung collapse because of the high lung pressure caused by singing high notes,” Peng Bin-fei, a doctor from emergency department at Nanchang hospital, told PearVideo, according to the Post.

Advertisement

Peng also said Wang’s condition could be life-threatening, adding that the injury was common among males, especially middle-aged or older males.

“It’s better not to sing for a period of over two hours,” Peng said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.