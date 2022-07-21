Expand / Collapse search
Virginia man catches 66-pound blue catfish, breaks state record

By Ann W. Schmidt
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX News
Jason-Emmel-Virginia-Department-of-Wildlife-Resources.jpg article

Jason Emmel caught a 66-pound, 5-ounce blue catfish with a bow and arrow in Virginia's Pamunkey River on Monday. (Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources)

There is a new fishing record in Virginia. 

Jason Emmel, of Louisa, Virginia, broke the state record catching a 66-pound, 5-ounce blue catfish with a bow and arrow, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. 

ILLINOIS TEEN FISHERMAN CATCHES 50-INCH MUSKIE: ‘A WHOLE EXPERIENCE’

The fish – which Emmel caught in the Pamunkey River on Monday – was 3 feet, 6 inches long. 

It was verified by biologists and reviewed by the Virginia State Record Committee, according to a Facebook post from the Virginia DWR. 

TEXAS FISHERMAN REELS IN MASSIVE ALLIGATOR SNAPPING TURTLE: ‘EVERYTHING WENT CRAZY’

Emmel’s catch is now "recognized as the current Virginia Archery State Record Blue Catfish," the DWR said on Facebook.

Emmel beat the previous state record by about four pounds. 

In 2021, William Bates Jr. caught a 62-pound, 4-pounce blue catfish from Occoquan Bay in Fairfax, Virginia, according to the state DWR.

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 