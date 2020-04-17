7-year-old Arizona boy recovering from rattlesnake bites

A 7-year-old Arizona boy is at home recovering after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in Black Canyon City on Easter Sunday.

Braxton was hiking with his family and as they were heading down a mountain, he was bitten by a rattlesnake not once, but twice!

Braxton says he didn't know he was hurt until his parents noticed the bite marks on his leg.

Braxton's father quickly jumped into action and with the help of a good Samaritan, the boy was rushed to the hospital.

"My husband and I took turns carrying him out and then the community always just comes in together, so there was a man -- I believe his name was James -- and he got into his ATV and met us and took him the rest of the way down," said Samantha Lynch, Braxton's mother.

After four treatments of anti-venom, Braxton was able to go home from the hospital.

