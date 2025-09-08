Over 7,000lbs of unsafe meat seized in Maricopa County unlicensed street food vendor crackdown

The Brief Maricopa County officials say their Environmental Services team has ramped up efforts to crack down on unlicensed street food vendors. The county seized over 7,000 lbs of unsafe meat from June to July 2025.



Maricopa County is cracking down on unlicensed street food vendors.

By the numbers:

Officials said from May to July 2025, the county investigated 111 complaints, and around half of those complaints (55) ended with food being seized.

Per the statement, over 7,000 pounds of unsafe meat were seized.

What they're saying:

"The vendors in question are generally set up near sidewalks and in parking lots promoting the sale of ‘tacos al pastor,'" read a portion of the statement. "The ‘tacos al pastor’ meat is set up on a vertical rotisserie called a ‘trompo,’ or spinning top. The meat is shaved directly from the rotisserie into the taco. If the trompo is set up outdoors with temporary equipment (i.e., popup tent, folding tables), it is likely to be unpermitted and may have the potential to cause illness."

In their statement, county officials state that "it is important to note that the businesses implicated in these illness reports should not be confused with the vast majority of street food vendors, including taco stands, that employ safe food practices."

Why you should care:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness each year, and an estimated 128,000 people are hospitalized as a result.