8 people, 3 cats displaced in Phoenix apartment fire, FD says

A "roaring" fire on the second floor of a Phoenix apartment complex displaced 8 people and 3 cats, the fire department said on Monday, June 26.

The fire broke out near 7th Street and Bell Road around 6 a.m.

"Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, extending fire hose to the interior of the affected units and attacked the flames fully mitigating the emergency," Phoenix Fire said.

Everyone was able to escape the fire, but eight people and three cats are now without homes. A crisis team is helping them.

No one was injured in this incident, FD days.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

