Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

8-year-old boy drowns in Arkansas river while swimming with friends

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 9:48AM
Arkansas
FOX TV Stations
Image 1 of 4

Photos of Layton Boyster, 8. (Ashley Boyster)

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. - An 8-year-old boy drowned over the weekend as he was swimming with friends in an Arkansas river. 

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said they received a phone call about a drowning Saturday afternoon at the St. Francis River.

The boy was identified as Layton Boyster.

drowning1.jpg

Authorities said 8-year-old Layton Boyster drowned while swimming with friends in Arkansas. (Credit: Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said Boyster had gone underwater but did not resurface. His body was found later that evening. 

RELATED: Man drowns at Magic Johnson Park in Willowbrook

According to The Kansas City Star, Boyster was set to begin the third grade at  at Piggott Elementary School in northeast Arkansas.

The outlet reported that his mother described her son as someone who was into anime. 

"You always knew when I’d had a bad day and would make it your mission for me to feel better," Ashley Boyster said in an online post. "You are protective of everyone and everything you love. You are way too smart for your own good. Your laugh, your smile, your words and hugs will never be forgotten."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 