80-year-old woman pulled from Phoenix pool in critical condition, fire department says

article

An 80-year-old woman was pulled from a pool after being underwater for an unknown amount of time Monday night, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

By the time rescue crews arrived to the 4300 block of East La Puente Ave., she was taken from the pool and bystanders were performing CPR on her.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It's not known how long she was in the water for.

A 60-year-old man was also pulled from water Monday night and is in critical condition.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.