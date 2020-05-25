Investigation underway after man drowns in Buckeye

article

A man is dead following a drowning incident Monday evening at a home in the West Valley.

According to a brief statement by a Buckeye Fire Department spokesperson, Buckeye Police responded to a home at the Blue Horizons neighborhood, south of the I-10 and Jackrabbit Trail, following a drowning call.

After crews arrived at the scene, the victim, identified by fire officials as a 50-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

(Click here if you can't see the interactive map)

This incident marks the third water-related incident for the Valley on Monday. Earlier in the day, fire officials in Phoenix took an 80-year-old Ahwatukee woman and a 60-year-old Phoenix man to the hospital following water-related mishaps.