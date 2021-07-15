Expand / Collapse search
80-year-old woman sentenced after killing husband, claiming years of abuse

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

McCOOK, Neb. - An 80-year-old woman was sentenced on July 12 to eight to 10 years in prison after being convicted of shooting her husband to death in their Nebraska home. 

Lavetta Langdon of McCook, Nebraska, pleaded no contest on June 1 to manslaughter, according to court documents. 

Lavetta claimed her husband, 79-year-old Larry Langdon, had been abusing her for 30 years before she murdered him during August of last year. 

cc16010b-Crime scene tape

FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

Lavetta said she warned her husband she would kill him if he hit her again. She told police on the day her husband died, he hit her in the face. 

She said she contemplated killing him for 30 minutes before entering his room and shooting him in the chest while he slept, according to court documents. 

She also claimed that her husband had taught her to use the very gun she used to kill him just three days before. 

After Larry fell to the floor, Lavetta stated she walked into another room and sat in a chair before calling police. 

Lavetta was taken into custody without incident, according to court documents. 