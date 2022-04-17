9 hurt in South Carolina club shooting, police say

Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities. No information was available on the severity of the injuries.

The SLED says it was asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles west of Charleston.

The shooting comes a day after gunfire at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina, led to 14 people being hurt. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73.

One arrest has been made in the mall shooting. Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.