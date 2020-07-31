Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

9-year-old boy dies after being shot on Chicago's Near North Side: police

Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
News
FOX 32 Chicago

9-year-old boy dies after being shot on Chicago’s Near North Side: police

A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening near the former Cabrini Green housing projects on the Near North Side.

CHICAGO - A 9-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening near the former Cabrini Green housing projects on the Near North Side.

The boy has been identified as Janari Ricks, of River North.

About 6:30 p.m., the boy was in the 900 block of North Cambridge Avenue when he suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

Initially, police said he was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. However, they now say the boy has died.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.

The shooting is the second in as many days in which a child was hit by gunfire. On Thursday night, an 8-year-old boy was among two shot on Chicago's Far South Side.

Children appear to be falling victim to gun violence in increasing numbers in 2020. At least 14 children under 18 years old have died in Chicago from gun violence since June 20, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times. Four of them were 10 years old or younger.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.