ADOT crews checking pump stations in preparation for big monsoon storms

By
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

ADOT crews checking Valley pump stations

While the monsoon season has been off to a slow start in 2023, that doesn't mean ADOT crews in charge of keeping roadways safe when a downpour happens are sitting still. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has more on what they are doing.

PHOENIX - Although the monsoon season is off to a slow start, ADOT crews are busy making sure the roadways will be safe if there is a downpour.

"We have to anticipate rain here through August, September, and October, so we have to make sure the pump stations are ready," said Doug Nintzel with ADOT.

It is a year-round operation, but especially now, making sure ADOT's pump stations around the Phoenix area are working properly.

"Especially, are they ready at this time? Our technician spend a lot of time traveling around to the 55 pump we have along Valley freeways, and they have to check on the engines. Are they ready to start up? They're looking for things that could go wrong, and they also have to be ready for things if something happens while the storm is underway," said Nintzel.

Each of the pump stations has four engines, and they can lift 20,000 gallons of water per minute. To put that into perspective, that's about half the water of a typical backyard swimming pool.

"What they do is they accept storm runoff through drainage pipes, put in storm channels or retention basins," said Nintzel.

ADOT also has the technology to check on pump stations remotely during a storm.