After 67 years, Honeywell’s test aircraft retires from service

One reason airliners can safely fly around or even through a thunderstorm became a part of aviation history on Thursday, as Honeywell's Convair 580 test aircraft finally called it a career.

At the age of 67 years old, the plane had a long career, and the plane made its final departure from Arizona Thursday morning, as the sun came up at Sky Harbor.

"It's like a truck. It's not power steering. There is no hydraulic assist or anything, which is common in planes this size, or electric assist," said Honeywell's Chief Test Pilot, Randy Moore. Moore has been in the left seat of the airplane for the last 15 years.

"It was made in 1952. I was born in 1952. It's like it's my plane," said Moore.

The aircraft has served as an important test platform for some of the most important aviation safety breakthroughs ever, like collision avoidance, a proximity warning system, and the latest in radar technology. These technologies were all put to the test in this plane before it ever showed up in modern airliners.

"It's been a great plane and a load of stuff for aviation safety," said Moore.

It was also used to fly through thunderstorms to see how the equipment is was testing would hold up. Something that Moore says came to the astonishment of Phoenix air traffic controllers.

"It's pretty funny to hear the comments from ATC," said Moore. "You want to fly through that?' It's been a kick over the years."

As the plane taxied for its final takeoff from Sky Harbor, Moore says its good to know it will be part of a new aviation museum in Canada. He can't wait to see it there.

"They are going to have a grand opening for the museum," said Moore. "It's a brand new museum, and I'm going to try to finagle a couple of invitations for that."

On Thursday afternoon, the plane landed safely in Boise, Idaho, where Moore walked out of the plane for the last time. Those in charge of the new aviation museum in Kelowna, a town in Canadia's British Columbia province, will take her from there.