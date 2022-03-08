Ahwatukee shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say
AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - Police say a shooting late Monday night in an Ahwatukee neighborhood left one man in critical condition.
According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened on March 7 near Interstate 10 and Ray Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
More Arizona crime news
- 8-month-old boy dies from fentanyl overdose; Arizona mother arrested 2 years later
- Phoenix McDonald's shooting: Teen employee killed following argument; suspect turns himself in to police
- Suspect shot, killed by officers following domestic-violence incident in Peoria, police say
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement