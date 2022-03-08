Expand / Collapse search

Ahwatukee shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Ahwatukee shooting leaves man in critical condition, police say

AHWATUKEE, Ariz. - Police say a shooting late Monday night in an Ahwatukee neighborhood left one man in critical condition.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened on March 7 near Interstate 10 and Ray Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.