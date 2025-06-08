AJPD Officer Facio dies; Los Angeles protests intensify | Nightly Roundup

article

From ICE protests in Los Angeles heating up as the National Guard was deployed, to Apache Junction Police officer Gabriel Facio dying from his shooting injuries, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Apache Junction Police officer, Gabriel Facio, dies following June 2 shooting

2. Los Angeles protests escalate after National Guard deployed

3. Phoenix PD identifies man who was found dead inside an apartment

4. Driver sought in deadly Loop 202 crash in Chandler, DPS says

5. Rollover crash ends in the yard of a Phoenix home