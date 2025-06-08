AJPD Officer Facio dies; Los Angeles protests intensify | Nightly Roundup

article
From ICE protests in Los Angeles heating up as the National Guard was deployed, to Apache Junction Police officer Gabriel Facio dying from his shooting injuries, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Apache Junction Police officer, Gabriel Facio, dies following June 2 shooting
Apache Junction Police Officer Gabriel Facio has died days after he was shot in the face during an incident with a road rage suspect on June 2.
2. Los Angeles protests escalate after National Guard deployed
National Guard troops clashed with protesters in Los Angeles Sunday, firing tear gas at a crowd as protests against immigration sweeps continued for a third day.
3. Phoenix PD identifies man who was found dead inside an apartment
Kendre Pride, 20, was identified as the victim of a deadly shooting on June 7. His body was found inside an apartment near 33rd and Glendale avenues around 5:15 p.m.
4. Driver sought in deadly Loop 202 crash in Chandler, DPS says
5. Rollover crash ends in the yard of a Phoenix home
A rollover crash ended in a Phoenix home's yard early in the morning on Sunday, police said. Police said witnesses told them that the people inside the car ran from the scene before officers got there.