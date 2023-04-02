Expand / Collapse search
Alabama medical helicopter crash leaves two dead

By Sarah Rumpf
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
ambulance-generic-1-1.jpg

Two people are dead following a fatal helicopter crash in Alabama on Sunday evening, Fox News Digital has learned.

Emergency rescue service Lifesaver was involved in the crash in Shelby County, Alabama on Sunday, April 2 at approximately 5:23 p.m. According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, a deputy called 911 to report the crash of the aircraft on County Road 43.

In a press conference on Sunday evening, Shelby County Sheriffs Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said that the Lifesaver helicopter was requested to assist the extraction of a hiker who was experiencing breathing problems and chest pains.

While attempting to extract the hiker, the crash occurred.

"Our deputies did the best they could to render aid," Hammac said. "The helicopter was on fire."

Three crew members were on board at the time of the crash, authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

One crew member was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second one was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

The condition of the third crew member was not immediately available and the original patient – the hiker – was transported separately to a hospital.

Hammac called it a difficult time for those in the public safety profession.

"We count ourselves as family of all first responders, fire, medical and law enforcement," the chief deputy said. "Many of us in this profession know these individuals who were involved so this affects us very deeply."

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer called the first responders "heroes" and praised them for their efforts.

"This flight crew on Lifesaver, they’re heroes and so our hearts go out to the families of these two flight members and a heartfelt thanks to my heroes, Chelsea Fire and Rescue and the deputies that responded," Mayor Picklesimer said in the press conference. "Please remember these families that will be left behind and that have to deal with this tragic event."

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post that Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive are closed in both directions with first responders assessing the scene. The sheriff’s office asked residents to please avoid the area.

The sheriff's officers shared that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Natioanl Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were investigating why the crash occurred. 

