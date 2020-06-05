Alabama shooting leaves 7 dead, authorities say

A call about a shooting south of Huntsville, Ala., led sheriff’s deputies to the discovery of seven bodies late Thursday, according to reports.

The victims included males and females, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Twitter message, but no ages or identities were disclosed.

An investigation was continuing but authorities said the public faced no immediate threat.

There was no mention of any suspects being at large or in custody, WBMA-LD of Birmingham reported.

The shooting took place in Valhermoso Springs, about 21 miles southeast of Huntsville, near the Tennessee River.

