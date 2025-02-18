Alex Procknow: Mother pleads for help to find missing Phoenix teen

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Alex Procknow. Photo courtesy of Jamie Procknow

The Brief Alex Procknow, 17, went missing from Youth Development Institute in Phoenix on Feb. 14. His mother, Jamie, says he's in danger as he doesn't know anyone in the area he went missing in, which was near 16th and McKinley streets. Call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6657 if you have any information on his whereabouts.



A 17-year-old teen went missing from Youth Development Institute in Phoenix on the night of Valentine's Day, and his mother is pleading with the community to help find him.

What we know:

Jamie Procknow, the mother of missing teen Alex Procknow, says on Feb. 14 he pushed past a staff member and escaped from Youth Development Institute.

Jamie, who lives in Prescott, says she got a call around 8:45 p.m. to let her know what happened.

"He was tracked to the AutoZone on 16th Street and McKinley Street where the staff then lost sight of Alex. Phoenix Police were notified and made an incident report and would begin the steps to put him on the NCIC (which he now is). Unfortunately, with no knowledge of where he was headed or where he may be, no search attempt was made apart from that of Alex’s family," Jamie said.

The backstory:

Jamie says her son has struggled with mental health, which has led to drug-use and self-harm. She says her son's cognitive challenges make it hard for him to make safe decisions.

"None of this information was initially passed on to responding officers, so the level of risks were unknown to Phoenix PD at the time, further perpetuating the lack of urgency and priority exhibited, though they now understand," the worried mother said.

She says Alex is unfamiliar with the area he went missing in and doesn't know anyone in the area, either.

"He escaped in an area riddled with crime, drugs and homelessness. My son knows no stranger nor is he aware of danger. It was a recipe for disaster," Jamie said.

'He believes in the goodness of people'

Jamie says Alex is full of life and is the sweetest child the world has ever known. She says he loves skateboarding, basketball and art.

She calls him a nonstop jokester and prankster.

"He believes in the goodness of people and is generous to a fault. He would give anyone the clothes off his back, which he has actually done. He is the epitome of love in so many ways," she said.

What you can do:

If you have any information on Alex's whereabouts, call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6657.

FOX 10 reached out to Youth Development Institute for further information. We will update this story if we receive a response.

Map of the area where Alex went missing: